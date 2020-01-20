Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

Los Angeles Chargers’ longtime quarterback, Philip Rivers, announced last weekend that he is moving from southern California to Florida.

This seemed to indicate that a 16-year marriage between Rivers and The Chargers could soon end.

As an upcoming free agent, Rivers has determined that he is open to playing for another team. In the meantime, the chargers would be wise to start over with a young signal caller.

Now this report comes from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, who says there’s a lot of talk about rivers that end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You hear a lot about Tampa as a possible landing site for Philip Rivers. As previously reported in late November, he and the Chargers were likely on their way to a crossroads

– Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora), January 20, 2020

This actually makes a lot of sense. Tampa Bay faces a difficult decision with his colleague Jameis Winston, who made history the wrong way last season.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave his current quarterback no confirmation after the season.

Arians himself has a long history of working with veteran quarterbacks. Especially Carson Palmer with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 38-year-old Rivers went through a terrible campaign in 2019, doing 23 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions.

He is a season away from 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the way to the eighth Pro Bowl appearance.