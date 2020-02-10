Philip Rivers, Chargers agree to break up

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

For the first time since Drew Brees was in the middle in 2005, the Los Angeles Chargers have another quarterback next season that is not called Philip Rivers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the two parties have agreed to separate and that Rivers will eventually leave as soon as the free agency starts in March.

End of an era: Los Angeles Chargers and QB Philip Rivers agree that Rivers will enter a free agency and not return to the team for the 2020 season.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) 10 February 2020

The chargers confirmed this news a few minutes later via their official website.

Rivers, 38, has long been speculated to be out of play. He recently moved from San Diego to Florida, which led to rumors that the future future Hall of Famer could join the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Rivers comes from a disastrous 2019 campaign in which he threw 20 interceptions, the third highest total of his career.

The term of office of Rivers at Los Angeles ends with the fact that he has thrown nearly 60,000 total yards and 397 touchdowns.