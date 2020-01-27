Screenshot: Ministry of Finance

England has always imposed appropriate decency on the U.S. – such as putting on skirts on beds and tables, reading A Tale of Two Cities’ first year of school, and sharing comma lists like God and the university Oxford was intended. Now that Brexit is approaching, England, perhaps negatively influenced by America’s neglect of grammar and existing agreements, seems to have simply decided that no rules are real and is throwing out its comma obligation right next to its membership of the EU , The British Royal Mint has issued a 50 pence copy in memory of the Brexit that reads “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations”. Even grammar tells me that a comma is missing. Next, on Tuesday, they’ll eat roast and have tea before lunch as the world as we know it collapses into dystopia.

And maybe no one is a better predictor of tiny indicators of upcoming dystopia than his dark materials writer Philip Pullman, who urges his fellow countrymen to boycott Brexit money for unforgivably sensitive commas. After the communal coin was unveiled, Pullman quickly took the right side of the story:

“The 50-pence” Brexit “coin lacks an Oxford comma and should be boycotted by all readers,” Pullman wrote on Twitter in response to the coin’s announcement that it is scheduled for circulation on January 31.

Apparently the quote is a riff about what Thomas Jefferson said when America quit another union in which the British were involved. A decision that England seems to have warmed to all of a sudden, which is alarming in itself.

The Oxford comma, which precedes the “and” in a list, has long been a bastion against total chaos. As the Guardian pointed out, the lack of an Oxford comma quickly triggers a pandemonium on an otherwise orderly list, leading to offenses such as J.K. Rowling as a parent:

“Compare: ‘I dedicate this book to my parents, Martin Amis, and JK Rowling’ with ‘I dedicate this book to my parents, Martin Amis and JK Rowling,” the newspaper’s style guideline reportedly says, while the comma continues to use generally becomes optional.

In college, I was told that publications like the Guardian were responsible for this long-running war on order and order, as newspapers omitted the last comma to save space. But this new, fluctuating British commitment to arbitrary rules that they have put in place is disappointing at best, terrible at worst. Leaving the EU is one thing, but failure to follow picky grammar rules is a legitimate cause for concern at the global level.