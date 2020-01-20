February 6, 2013; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rick Pitino, head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, discusses the strategy with Peyton Siva (left) in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Louis Brown Athletic Center. Louisville Cardinals defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

TalkBasket.net examines the development of ex-Louisville star Peyton Siva, from his years at the Louisville Cardinals and his brief NBA assignment with the Pistons to Europe’s leading basketball competition.

It may have taken more than three years for overseas basketball to make Peyton Siva’s Euroleague debut at Alba Berlin, but when he started, the 29-year-old security guard had no problems adjusting to a higher level. Although Siva has only played 13 of the German national team’s 20 games, he has shown a number of great performances, especially in Alba’s victories against Olympiacos Piraeus and Red Star Belgrade. The common denominator would be what Siva describes as a “hectic audience”, since both the Greek and Serbian fans are zealous fans of their teams.

Still, things in life always come at a price, and that’s what happened to the 2013 NCAA champion with the Louisville Cardinals. Siva had to talk his father out of suicide and also keep his family together with the help of his mother. Leading Louisville to two final fours and winning the title in his senior season gave him the opportunity to build a close relationship with Rick Pitino, his former coach and now at the helm of the Greek giant Panathinaikos OPAP Athens. The Seattle-born Point Guard was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, who chose him for the 56th overall win in the 2013 NBA draft. However, he never really prevailed in the NBA.

He has been based in Berlin since 2016 and is trained by the great European basketball player Aito Garcia Reneses, who, as Siva admits in his interview with TalkBasket.net, reminds him very much of his friend and mentor Rick Pitino. Peyton Siva said this shortly after Alba Berlin defeated Olympiacos in Greece.

Q: It was your first time in Greece. How did you experience the game?

A: It was cool, man. I really enjoyed playing in front of these fans. They were loud, crazy, everything you hear about. It was really fun to be here in Greece and play in front of this spectacular and hectic audience. I’ve heard a lot of stories about her. The game was tough. Fortunately, I think we caught her changing coaches, which is very difficult for a team. We tried to take advantage of that and our boys did a great job fighting on the glass and taking photos that helped us. It was a very good street win for us.

Q: What can Alba Berlin expect this year?

A: Hopefully we can stay healthy and now that we finally have everyone back we have found a good rhythm. We should go step by step to try to win and compete.

Q: How are you after the injuries that held you back?

A: I’ve been injured all year round and I’m trying to get back in shape. I’m not there yet, but I’m trying to do everything I can to help the team win: to get some energy off the bench, to give Martin Hermannsson a break, to involve everyone and to find my rhythm.

Question: “You have been playing at Alba Berlin since 2016 and signed two more years last summer.” What keeps you in Berlin?

A: I really like it. It is a great city for me and my family. Obviously, Aito’s return made me return. I also had the chance to reach my goal to play in the Euroleague. I’ve always wanted to play there and prove myself and I think Alba was the best place to do it.

Question: “You won the NCAA championship with Louisville and then you had a chance in the NBA.” Was there anything that went wrong?

A: No, it just didn’t work in the NBA. We had a lot of management changes, but now I have the chance to play at the highest level in Europe and I enjoy it. Some players have the option to play in the NBA, others do not. So I made the best of it and continue to work as if I would try to do the NBA, but I am very happy to play against the best teams in Europe in the Euroleague. I wanted to help Alba get there. It was big.

Q: What do you like most about the Euroleague?

A: I love the competition. I’m allowed to play against guys I played against in college, people like Mike James, Shane Larkin, some Euroleague legends like Spanoulis, and stars like Campazzo. They always want to play against the best in Europe and being able to do that is a lot of fun.

Q: Is the Euroleague really like college basketball, but with 30-year-olds, as Rick Pitino described it?

A: No, I think it’s a lot harder than college basketball. The boys are more talented, obviously more experienced, but there are also similarities in terms of defensive toughness and color packing. So I agree with him.

Q: Do you speak to Pitino regularly even though you can’t meet him in Athens?

A: We have a great relationship. I didn’t meet him in Greece because I was told that they live on the other side of Athens and I don’t know the dynamics. Hopefully when they come to Berlin we will have the opportunity to meet and talk. We keep in touch. I congratulated him on his return to Europe. We talked about the summer. He explained the situation to me whether he would stay with Panathinaikos or not. He told me that he liked it. He really enjoyed Greece. I like to communicate with him and we talk a lot about life outside of basketball.

Question: “Were you surprised that he took over Panathinaikos last year?”

A: I was very surprised, but I knew that he would train somehow. It’s in his blood. He can’t sit down and relax too long. He has to train something. He has to do something and I knew that he would train somewhere.

Q: You have had some family problems in the past, especially with your parents. How did you cope with the situation and how did that make you the man you are?

A: I think my faith helped me a lot by simply trusting in God in everything I had to do. Fortunately, I now have a great relationship with my father. We talk all the time, he writes to me every day. My mother was the strong one because she held us down while my brother and sister always take care of her.

Q: Is it true that Pitino advised you to break a relationship to break away from basketball and perform better in Louisville?

A: Yes, he told me a lot in college. Most of the time, his main story was to focus on basketball at the time. He said it half jokingly, but he meant it very seriously. After I graduated, I finally married my girlfriend. I stayed focused and it obviously worked because we won the championship.

Q: What Pitino advice do you stick to?

A: Never get too high or too low. We live in a microwave society. The fans can hate you in one second and love you in the next. That was the key during the NCAA tournament. I had a bad year and he told me that the fans wouldn’t remember anything once I played well.

Q: Does Aito Garcia Reneses remind you of Pitino when he coaches young and inexperienced athletes in the Euroleague?

A: Yes, in the sense that coach Pitino treated everyone the same, whether you were a single player or a star player. Aito does the same. He treats the young man the same way he treats Luke Sikma. It shows the coaching ability. He’s not afraid to apologize out there at some point, and that only shows his confidence and ability to train and develop players.

Q: He is a coaching legend in Europe even though he hasn’t won the Euroleague. One of his best known sayings is that winning isn’t everything. Does that also apply to Alba Berlin?

A: It’s very difficult to win the Euroleague, but hopefully we can try before he leaves. He always tells us to improve step by step and not to worry too much about victory. Of course, our goal is to win the German league and the German Cup, but also to improve in the Euroleague.

Q: Would you say that Alba is an anxious free team this year?

A: Yes, we play with a free mind. We have to do that. Now all we have to do is have fun and improve. The two street victories in Greece are something big for us.