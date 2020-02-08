PewDiePie controversies ‘have hit him a lot’ while JackSepticEye opens

Seán and Felix have been friends for years (Photo: @pewdiepie)

JackSepticEye opened up to his friend PewDiePie and said that the control he got after some of his controversies in the past “has hit him a lot.”

The Irish YouTuber, who has known the star for years – real name Felix Kjellberg – explained exactly what it’s like to see his friend go through the monumental ups and downs that belong to the world’s best YouTuber.

“If you talk to him in person, he doesn’t give off the same energy as his channel, he’s much more sober than people think he is,” the YouTuber – real name Seán McLoughlin – said.

“And he doesn’t give away the atmosphere that he’s the number one channel on YouTube, he always has a lot of time for people to hang out and have fun.”

PewDiePie has often made headlines in recent years, even when he used a horrible racial lie during a live stream and paid men on Fiverr to hold up a sign saying “Death to all Jews (he later said that he had to show ‘) the modern world is crazy’).

About everything that has been said about his friend, Seán further said: “It is strange, all the things that are said about him, it is a bit strange to see that it is said about a friend of yours.

“To hear his real thoughts about it … people like to take things in every possible way and turn things around completely.

“Some things have had a lot of influence on him, but I think he has a strong head on his shoulders and he handles it a little when it comes up.

“I don’t know how he is doing, with so many people on you and so much control over you. I think I’ve gone crazy now. “

Although the couple have been friends for years, Felix Seán stood before his meeting “basically” with his YouTube channel and shouted at him.

However, they now have a close friendship, with Seán explaining: “Since then, our friendship has grown and grown, and because we live in the same city, we can occasionally hang around and become real friends outside of YouTube.

The couple often work together on videos (Photo: @pewdiepie)

“It’s not just PewDiePie and JackSepticEye, we can really hang out like real people and take a picture together.”

Felix is ​​currently taking a break from YouTube, although he has promised that he will return “by 10,000%.”

He poured himself a drink in his last video and said: “I wanted to take this moment to release a toast … thank you for looking over the years … it’s a big thing, even though it’s not a big thing.

“I want to thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy … Cheers on you. “

He continued: “One thing I really realized is that I love making videos and I love interacting with you … but I think so much has accumulated this year that I should probably cool down. Then I come back with 10,000%. “

JackSepticEye will be present at VidCon London, with tickets on sale now.





