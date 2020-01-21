Peter Weber makes a shocking decision during the last rose ceremony

Drama, drama, drama.

Champagne gate was sooo news yesterday. Tensions were high in the episode of The Bachelor on Monday Peter Weber faced Alayah and Sydney during their group date. What started as a good time, both women ended in tears.

Just when Alayah had a ball with the pilot while they were alone, things got worse.

When Sydney once pulled the man of the hour aside, she dropped a bomb that Alayah was “fake” and knew how to turn things on for the cameras. Although this completely “blinded” Alayah, Peter felt in conflict.

“There is something in my head that I cannot continue with,” the bachelor told the group after a conversation with Sydney.

“There were some concerns about just a few people who may not be with me … and I saw firsthand what happened last season. And my biggest fear in this is possibly becoming blind, and I just hate the feeling that I might be fooled now. “

Instead of playing the game “She said, she said”, Peter asked Sydney to tell the group what she had told him before. Of course Alayah was completely in shock after Sydney called her.

“I just want to squash this now,” Peter said and added later, “Listen, I just ask … be real, be raw. Just be yourself. I give all of this. If you don’t feel like this for the cameras, if you do this for another reason, except to see if this can work for me, I don’t have time for that. “

Sydney finally got the rose after the group date was over. Despite the airing of things, the drama continued the next day.

Host, Chris Harrison, also revealed that there would be no cocktail hour before the last rose ceremony. Instead, Peter would see the girls one last time during a daytime pool party. Of course Alayah talked to Peter before he was eliminated.

“My biggest fear in all of this is to fall for someone and then come to the end and realize that they are not really who they showed me,” the pilot explained to Alayah. “And I just can’t let that happen to myself. I … I have to guard my heart.”

“I feel so attracted to you, and every time I look at you, I have butterflies and get so excited,” Alayah said. “I can’t have fake feelings. I can’t fake fake emotions … I’m a horrible liar.”

Before the last rose ceremony, Peter had a hard time deciding whether to send Alayah home.

While the cameras went to the two remaining roses, Peter left the room and said to Chris, “I’m just so confused … I don’t know now. I don’t want to regret this.”

Before he made a choice about who he wanted to keep, Chris told the girls that Peter would only pass out one last rose instead of two.

In the end Peter chose to keep Mykenna in the competition, which meant that Alayah was eliminated. “I feel like I’m going to regret it a lot,” he told the producers after letting Alayah go. “I just hope I made the right decision.”

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.