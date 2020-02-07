Peter Sarsgaard says that The Batman has “raw power and emotionality.”

Peter Sarsgaard gave fans a glimpse of what The Batman will be like (Photo: Rex)

Peter Sarsgaard started with what we can expect from the upcoming movie, The Batman, comparing its energy with that of the American alto-rock band The Pixies.

The actor, 48, plays the lead role as Gil Colson in the upcoming movie and gave SiriusXM an idea of ​​what fans can expect.

He explained: ‘When I was around, it just felt like … when I think of The Pixies, I think of a song like I Bleed, and only the raw power of The Pixies, where even people who I know those who don’t like dissonant music of any kind, those are pure Paul McCartney people – even Wings Paul McCartney – I think I somehow find a way to find The Pixies, right?

“It’s so raw that way, so that’s what I think about this, it’s not purified, it’s got raw power, raw emotionality.”

The film is produced and directed by Matt Reeves and Peter is excited to work with him on such an iconic franchise.

He added: “Well, I have to say Matt Reeves, I have visited some big shows like this and seen how things can go well and not well.

However, he was not so open about what his character will look like (Photo: WireImage)

“It’s so nice to have someone at the helm who just has complete control. Because it’s like being a CEO artist, like having both. It was a pleasure. “

He kept his character tight, Gotham’s prosecutor Gil Colson, admitting that he turns a blind eye to all theories about the character.

Peter didn’t give anything away like he said, “No, no, I don’t know them, but I’m curious how they are.”

The Batman will be released in the UK on June 25, 2021.





