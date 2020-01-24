Peter Andre's wife Emily swears after almost posting his tinder picture

Peter Andre shared a curse from his wife Emily after nearly sharing his Tinder profile picture.

The 43-year-old Mysterious Girl singer went to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share his version of the Dolly Parton meme, created by the legendary singer herself, in which people share their profile pictures from LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

In first place, Peter looked polite in a suit and for the Facebook snapshot he shared a picture of Emily and her three-year-old son Theo.

His Instagram picture was a moody black and white shot, but the Tinder picture was an explosively filled tirade from his wife, 30, who asked him to leave the square empty.

It said, “Damn, right, you didn’t take a picture on Tnder and I understand what you did with the Instagram thing, and damn, you took a picture of me on King Facebook.

“Dear Emily.”

Peter has given the photo a title: “Happy woman …..”

It is not clear whether Pete wrote the insult himself

It is not clear whether the post was actually written by Emily or whether Peter wrote it funny.

After meeting Peter in 2010, Emily had two children with the singer, who had previously been married to Katie Price.

They were introduced when Emily’s father treated Pete for kidney stones.

Peter and Emly have been together for ten years

Given the 17-year age gap, there were some online mockings about their union initially – but almost ten years later, the two continue to prove that their critics are wrong.

I speak in your column for OK! Emily said, “I think age is just a number. If you fit together as a couple, your age is completely irrelevant.

“Pete and I always joke that I’m a few years older and he a few years younger, so we meet in the middle.”