Pete Carroll's son could leave the Seahawks to train Hawaii

It looks like college football is making some changes for the Seattle Seahawks coaching team.

Steve Shimko, deputy quarterback coach, is reportedly being promoted to college to help train Boston College bottlenecks.

SOURCE: #BostonCollege hires Steve Shimko as TE trainer. He had been to the #Seahawks. He was recruited by Greg Schiano as a QB player at Rutgers, worked for PJ Fleck at WMU and was a UGA employee.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2020

Shimko was Seattle’s offensive assistant in 2018 before joining assistant quarterbacks this season.

Another assistant who may be heading out is Brennan Carroll, the son of head coach Pete Carroll and currently Seahawks’ offensive assistant. He is reportedly a candidate for the position of head coach at the University of Hawaii after former coach Nick Rolovich decided to become Washington State’s new head coach.

#Seahawks assistant OL trainer Brennan Carroll has emerged as a candidate for the #Hawaii Head Coaching vacancy. Carroll was a recruiting coordinator at #USC and #Miami before joining his father’s employees in Seattle in 2015.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2020

Unlike Shimko, Brennan is not set in stone to leave the Seahawks, but it is a possibility. He has been with Seattle employees since 2015, but has never been as senior as head coach. So if he takes the job, it’s an important step for him.

Pete’s other son, Nate Carroll, is also part of the Seahawks workforce as a wide receiver coach.