Pete Buttigieg pressed during marijuana in New Hampshire News

With the New Hampshire primary place on Tuesday, all eyes are on competition between former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, especially since the chaotic caucus in Iowa has still not produced conclusive results.

But during Friday’s New Hampshire Democratic debate, Buttigieg was confronted with intense questions about his mayor’s policy and the problems of imprisoning black people disproportionately about minor marijuana violations.

The arrests in South Bend would be four times higher for African Americans than for whites. It is a claim Buttigieg disputed during the Friday debate, saying: “The reality is, on my watch, drug arrests were lower than the national average and specifically for marijuana, lower than Indiana.”

He then said that systematic racism “has penetrated every level of our system”.

ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis succeeded and emphasized that there was an increase in the number of arrests by quoting that when Buttigieg took office in 2012, the number had increased and increased until 2018.

According to Davis, racial inequality in South Bend for marijuana arrests was greater in Indiana and the rest of the United States as a whole.

“Yes, and one of the strategies our community used was to focus on cases where there was rifle and gang violence that slaughtered so many people in our community, buried teenagers, disproportionately black teenagers, we adopted a strategy that said: that drug enforcement would be the target in cases where there was a connection with the most violent group or gang associated with a murder, “he replied.

Davis then asked Senator Elizabeth Warren if Buttigieg’s answer was substantial.

“No,” she replied to the audience’s applause. “We have to adjust our criminal justice system from the very beginning to what we make illegal through the system and how we help people return to the community.”

See below:

.