Pete Buttigieg knocked down while #MayorCheat defends Iowa’s “victory speech” – without any results

After declaring himself victorious despite the lack of published voice measurements and chaotic fallout after last night’s caucus in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg was confronted with an avalanche of “#MayorCheat” accusations on social media as the 2020 Democratic primary candidates unravel the results after a reporting app’s disastrous reporting errors.

Mr Buttigieg held a late meeting on Monday and told the public that “an improbable hope became an undeniable reality”. He said, “So we don’t know all the results, but by the time it is all said and done, we know: Iowa, you have shocked the nation. Because according to all indications, we have won the victory in New Hampshire.”

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is also widely accused of using his campaign to stop the publication of expected poll results that were traditionally released the day before the caucus.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The campaign by Mr Buttigieg is said to have forced the cancellation of survey results from the Des Moines register, along with an hour-long special on the poll on CNN, after a respondent had reported that Mr Buttigieg had not been read from a list of candidates.

His declaration of victory inspired a # MayorCheat hashtag, evoking his mayor Pete’s nickname, surrounded by rat emoji.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/7

The population of South Bend is around 100,000

Andrew Buncombe

2/7

Annetter Newbill fights for justice for her son, Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a white police officer

Andrew Buncombe

3/7

Mr Logan was shot by the police, who claimed that he was trying to break into cars with a knife – an allegation his family denied

Andrew Buncombe

4/7

Henry Davis, a councilor who failed to expel Buttigieg in 2015, said he would not endorse him as a presidential candidate

Andrew Buncombe

5/7

When Pete Buttigieg returned to South Bend after the shooting, he was confronted with demonstrators

Getty

6/7

Buttigieg has pitched himself as “mayor Pete”, and a man who can get things done

Getty

7/7

Logan’s mother says Buttigieg is only interested in ‘running for president’

AP

1/7

The population of South Bend is around 100,000

Andrew Buncombe

2/7

Annetter Newbill fights for justice for her son, Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a white police officer

Andrew Buncombe

3/7

Mr Logan was shot by the police, who claimed that he was trying to break into cars with a knife – an allegation his family denied

Andrew Buncombe

4/7

Henry Davis, a councilor who failed to expel Buttigieg in 2015, said he would not endorse him as a presidential candidate

Andrew Buncombe

5/7

When Pete Buttigieg returned to South Bend after the shooting, he was confronted with demonstrators

Getty

6/7

Buttigieg has pitched himself as “mayor Pete”, and a man who can get things done

Getty

7/7

Logan’s mother says Buttigieg is only interested in ‘running for president’

AP

The voting departments of Iowa reported widespread technical problems and delays when the ward’s seats tried to report the results using an app that instructed the Democratic National Commission to record the neighborhood’s results and report to the party.

view more

The Iowa Democratic Party announced that the app correctly recorded the results, but only reported partial data. “We found that this was due to a coding problem in the reporting system,” the party said in a statement. “The reporting problem of the application did not affect the ability of office chairs to accurately report data.”

Mr Buttigieg told CBS this morning from New Hampshire, where he is campaigning for that state’s primary vote on 11 February, that his own campaign reporting of caucus results “in more than 1200 districts” shows that “it was a phenomenal night for us “

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim that Iowa wins despite delaying results

“Looking at what happened last night, looking at all the data we have, it was an extraordinary night and we are absolutely victorious in New Hampshire,” he said.

His campaign reported a 28 percent equivalent of the state delegate, three points more than the results collected by the Bernie Sanders campaign, showing that the Vermont senator earned a 28.6 percent delegate equivalent.

The app, reportedly designed by democratic technology company Shadow, led by a former Hillary Clinton campaign executive, was adopted by the DNC at the end of last year. It is also planned to record and report the results in the Democratic Caucus of Nevada on February 22.

.