Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead with 100% of the reported districts in Iowa

Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa Caucuses. The Iowa Democratic Party announced Thursday evening that 100% of the counties are reporting.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, leads the Vermont senator by a tenth of a percentage point in the equivalent number of key delegates. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar follow Buttigieg and Sanders.

Democratic candidates have until 1:00 p.m. ET / 12 noon CT on Friday to submit a repeat or recount request. If there are no challenges by then, CNN plans to report a winner.

“This is fantastic news,” said Buttigieg on Thursday during a CNN town hall. “First of all, I want to say that Senator Sanders clearly had a great night and I congratulate him and his followers.”

The news came after another day of chaos after Monday’s gatherings.

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday in Iowa to review all of the results as the State Democratic Party continued to have trouble checking the data from the Monday evening gatherings. A Recanvass would compare all numbers issued by the State party to the results recorded at caucus sites.

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

Following his first tweet, Perez wrote: “A Recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy. The (Iowa Democratic Party) will continue to report results. “

In the tweet, Perez specifically raises questions about how the Iowa Democratic Party is sticking to the plan it has presented to the national party. This plan determined how the State party would allocate the delegates.

Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, released a statement telling Perez that the party was ready to launch a new campaign “if a presidential campaign called for it.”

“If a presidential campaign calls for a convocation in accordance with the Iowa delegate selection plan, the internally displaced is prepared,” he said. “In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairpersons and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns. This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic Caucus and we strive to ensure that the results accurately reflect the preference of the Iowans. “

CNN has asked the party for further clarity on its next steps.

In a press conference on Thursday after Perez’s tweet, Sanders announced a strong victory and called the reporting delay “a big mess”. The Iowa Democratic Party released the votes for the first time this year, but CNN determines the winner of the Iowa Caucuses who leads in state delegates. State delegates are used to select national delegates who determine who wins the democratic nomination.

A CNN analysis shows errors in the count reported by the Iowa Democratic Party.

In several counties, a different number of delegates was reported than originally planned, although all districts of the district were covered. A similar problem arises in several counties that issue more equivalents to state delegates than the Iowa Democratic Party had assigned them.

District level data reveals multiple districts where violations of the caucus rules may have occurred. In several districts, the total vote registered in the final round of the referendum exceeded the total vote in the first round, although no one should have been allowed into the room between the two rounds. In some cases, a viable candidate lost support from the first to the last round, although supporters of viable candidates should be bound to their first choice in the first round.

For satellite conferences, the number of equivalents of state delegates allocated per congress district was calculated based on the turnout of all satellite conferences in that district. The reported equivalents of the general government delegates appear to differ from the expected values ​​based on the reported first round vote and the formulas announced by the Iowa Democratic Party.

Perez has taken the step to request a reprint, particularly as to how the Iowa Democratic Party allocated the equivalents of satellite delegates and the major disagreements that have emerged in the past few days.

A person familiar with Perez’s decision said it had been done to anticipate the calls for candidates to be recounted, which would cause the division’s feared split.

The Iowa Democratic Party had received no warning that Perez was claiming recovery, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Perez’s tweet does not mention that about a dozen DNC officials have been on the ground since the Iowa rallies, overseeing the process of verifying and tracking district data across the state.

However, the tweet is an indication of the tensions between the Iowa Democratic Party and the DNC that CNN reported on Wednesday.

This story has been updated.