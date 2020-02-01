Pete Buttigieg claims that Iowa will make him the next president of America

Pete Buttigieg has claimed that Iowa will make him the next president of the country, sharpening his attacks on his Democratic rivals and accusing them of being too extreme or established.

In an attempt to gain support in a state that could determine whether his campaign is alive or dying, the 38-year-old tried to distinguish between two other front runners, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

These were not Donald Trump style attacks. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has based much of his pitch on voters by largely rejecting being negative on fellow democrats.

But with voters in Iowa holding their caucuses on Monday night and Mr. Buttigieg claiming it was going to make history again, his remarks about the two Septuarians contributed a bit.

“I saw Joe Biden make the comment that this is not the time that is run by an inexperienced candidate. I think it’s a danger to fall for the familiar display of the party, “he said Friday night, speaking on the basketball court at St Ambrose University in Davenport in eastern Iowa.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

“Meanwhile, Senator Sanders says there is no alternative between both revolutions and the status quo.”

In all respects, Mr Buttigieg has already performed better than most people had expected. Nationally he is in 5th place according to a recent poll in the New York Times, with which he is on 7 points, behind Mr Biden, 27, Mr Sanders, 24, Elizabath Warren, 14 and Michael Bloomberg on 8 points.

But in Iowa, the largely white and predominantly rural state in the Midwest, he ranks second between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders, tied for first place.

Mr. Buttigieg thought about how much time he had spent in the state and how he had steadily established brand awareness and support. He also reminded the public how he came here to knock on Barack Obama in the 2008 caucuses.

Yet it all counts very little if people don’t come for him on Monday. While competing in New Hampshire, the next state to vote, he is doing less well in South Carolina and Nevada, and emphasizes a continuing challenge for him to get support from colored people.

In St Ambrose, many people said they had not yet decided who to vote for, but wanted to hear what Mr Buttigieg had to say. Some said they were leaning on the former mayor.

“The most important thing is that we have to beat Donald Trump. I want to support the candidate who has the best chance, “said 61-year-old Sue Elsom from Davenport.

Kristine Long had come to visit Mr. Buttigieg from Moline, a few miles away on the Mississippi River in Illinois. Its state does not maintain its primary position until March 17, but it took the opportunity to see as many candidates as possible flow to Iowa in recent weeks and months.

Mrs. Long, 56, said that she liked many of those she had listened to, including Mrs. Warren, but she was concerned that none of the Democrats had what it took to defeat Mr. Trump in November.

Penny Forster, 64, expressed similar concerns. “I’m afraid we don’t have a candidate to take on Trump,” she said. “I wish Michelle Obama ran, or Oprah otherwise.”

Mr. Buttigieg won at least one new supporter on Friday. Kevin Orval said he had not seen the candidate before, but was won by his honesty and integrity.

“We have to beat Trump,” he added. “We can’t have four years of this.”

The essence of Mr Buttigieg’s speech is a challenge for voters to imagine the day that Mr Trump is leaving his office – something that invariably deserves applause – but that he uses to make them think about the challenges everyone faces enter the Oval Office.

He ended his call by saying that people should not be forced to choose between their heads and their hearts.

“There we go. Everyone knows what Iowa does in three days,” he said.

“Iowa has the power to change the idea of ​​what is possible in politics. Iowa, I think you want to make me the next president of the United States and I promise I’ll work for you every day. ”

.