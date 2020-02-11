PETA criticizes Amul for showing Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix eating butter after his talk about milk cruelty

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India criticized the dairy company Amul for an announcement paying tribute to Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix and his main Oscar-winning role in the movie “Joker.”

The Oscar winner, Phoenix, delivered an emotional acceptance speech on Monday where he talked about the importance of animal rights and against dairy cruelty.

“I think we have disconnected a lot from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of a vision of the egocentric world, and we believe that we are the center of the universe. We enter the natural world and plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to inseminate. artificially to a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable, “Phoenix said in her Oscar speech.

“Then, we take the milk that is destined for your calf and put it in our coffee and our cereal. We fear the idea of ​​personal change, because we believe that we must sacrifice something; give up something. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment, ”he added.

Amul then came out with an ad, where the iconic Amul girl is seen feeding the actor butter, who follows a vegan diet, on stage.

PETA India has criticized Amul by visiting Twitter saying: “The joke is yours @Amul_Coop! In his #Oscar speech, #JoaquinPhoenix spoke against dairy cruelty. Do the cows a favor and switch to making soy milk , almonds, oatmeal or other vegetable milk, ”said a tweet from the official head of PETA India.

Sachin Bangera, Director of Celebrities and Public Relations at PETA India, wrote: “It’s absurd @ Amul_Coop! I wish I had researched a little more, or heard Oscar’s speech from # JoaquinPhoenix. He’s VEGAN! He doesn’t consume dairy products. His speech was about getting rid of dairy. #NotCoolAmul “

