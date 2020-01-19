Peruzzi to release former manager's diss track

The war of words Peruzzi and King Patrick does not end soon. Everything quickly went to another level and got out of control.

Former manager King Patrick is on the neck of Peruzzi and Davido, claiming that they owe him royalties they did not pay.

The two sides were on Twitter throwing sunglasses at each other, revealing secrets and calling each other.

Peruzzi on his Twitter account on Saturday evening made a series of tweets with fellow artist, Zlatan Ibile, retweeting with a comment that signified support for.

Check the tweet below:

Peruzzi, momrnts later posted an illustration of a new jam that appears to be a song broken up in the pipeline, waiting to fall. The track is called #Gunshot.

Shortly after, he followed him up with another tweet saying:

“With a pen set like mine, you don’t need a goalkeeper to catch each shot. #GUNSHOT“

It’s about to get messy!