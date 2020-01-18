Former director of Peruzzi, King Patriotic is fomenting trouble in Davido’s camp after revealing that his old product slept with Chioma before pimping him to Davido like his cousin when he apparently got tired of his jar of honey.

In what seems like a deliberate ploy to provoke discord in the relationship between Davido and Chioma PLUS his crew members, Patrick abandoned this unsubstantiated allegation when he asked Davido to compensate him for all the money he ‘he spent on Peruzzi, a request which was turned down.

In a tweet from King Patrick, he alleged that Peruzzi slept with Chioma as a sidechick before taking him to Davido as his cousin.

If you’re feeling stupid and you’re out there popping babies and giving STDs to girls, don’t be sad, get in touch with your loved ones, and ask your Huncho for advice on how to kiss his side chick and pimp for you as her cousin .. Let’s be guided. Incest is a sin. “

– King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 17, 2020

