Peruzzi exposes King Patrick's former boss when Davido signed him

Nigerian singer Peruzzi released photos of his former boss when Davido signed him on his DWM label.

Perruzi, who has problems with his former boss and label, explained his version of the story.

According to the singer “Majesty”, his former boss will deny ever having been present for the audio signature.

Perruzi signed by Davido on the DWM label

“He knows that all I want to do is write, sing and cut this life. I am a music machine, I understand life from another angle. I write a story does not mean that it is up to me to tell it. I don’t even care who tells it! I have already freed my soul by writing history. It is not that deep, ”he said.

He also accused King Patrick of making the public believe that he (Perruzi) had left him for Davido, but he dispelled all rumors.

Perruzi and Davido

Someone who bought me a plane ticket to Dubai. What was the ticket for? Honeymoon, he asked.

Perruzi also alleged that forty-eight million dollars had been spent on a new signatory who had been wasted on the record company. Adding that he was not interested in King Patrick’s money.

“Come closer, no one is fighting you.” I’m just growing up and I don’t want to leave you behind Cos “no time”!

You agree today and everything is fine. Tomorrow you will go mad again.

I know I am bipolar, you always said, “he said.