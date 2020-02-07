Perttu – Home | Your EDM

The next single from Finnish producer Perttu will be released just in time for the weekend. After the success of his “Damage Control” at the end of last year, “Home” is an impressive record with strong tuning hooks.

Inspired by homesickness for his hometown Helsinki, Perttu explains: “Home has a different meaning for all of us. For some, it may be a specific place, maybe someone who is important, or maybe even a state of mind. Whatever it is, we all have the same feeling if we only wished to be there from time to time. For this song I wanted to collect various elements that are nostalgic for me. I’ve played in bands all my life, so I wanted to have that “band feeling” in this song. When I composed the song, I thought it was cool to have all the instruments recorded as if they were played by a real band. “

An uplifting refrain and a retro feeling with its 80s progressions. “Home” is exactly what we need to complete our week. Stream it here.