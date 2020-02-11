Personalize your wig for free with this new service

Photo: Courtesy of Mayvenn

Hair extensions are expensive. bundles

can cost you hundreds of dollars, and by the time you have them installed and

stylized, you have spent a small fortune.

Even if you select a wig to save money

on installation costs, by the time you have picked, cut and colored it

spent just as much or more. That is unless you buy a Mayvenn wig.

The buzzy hair company that offers free installations when you buy three bundles from their website, announced today that they are rebranding and to celebrate, they are launching the new Mayvenn Services program that includes their famous free installation and now wig adjustment.

The program allows customers to have their lace wigs cut, plucked, bleached and colored free by a local Mayvenn stylist when they purchase Virgin Lace Front and Virgin 360 Lace Wigs directly online from the company.

Photo: Courtesy of Mayvenn

“We are here to make your hair dream

comes out, “said Diishan Imira, founder and CEO of Mayvenn.” Just sit on you

throne and let us do the rest. ”

With high-quality hair extension and white gloves service, Mayvenn wants to be more than a hair company. “We want to offer our customers a complete experience that not only provides them with quality hair, but also spoils them during the process. My goal for Mayvenn has always been to provide a service and product that celebrates the individuality, strength and beauty of my community, “said Imira.

“It is finally time for the experience of buying

hair and having it installed to become a seamless, enjoyable and pampering experience

experience that gives you the freedom to pursue your creativity without limits.

You deserve great service, an incredibly knowledgeable stylist and great

products, “Imira finished.

Given that we are always looking for ways to do that

and we enjoy being treated like queens, we will certainly take it

advantage of the new service from Mayvenn.

