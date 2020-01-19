Personal vehicles of late Star and Walker 'Fast and Furious' raise $ 2.3 million at auction in Arizona

Paul Walker, the latest star in the Fast and Furious franchise, was passionate about racing and a collector of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. The actor died at the age of 40 in 2013, following a car accident. 21 of its vehicles were sold at auction from January 14 to 18, 2020 by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sales raised $ 2,333,450, according to Barrett-Jackson president and CEO Craig Jackson. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about Paul and the auction, Craig said: “[He] has inspired whole generations of car enthusiasts. We have worked closely with a close friend of Paul who helped take care of Paul’s collection after his death; he was responsible for the consignment and preparing the vehicles for the auction. Paul’s daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles with which she was associated. “

Paul Walker’s Personal Car Collection

On the last day of the auction, Saturday, a series of five white BMW M3 Lightweight Editions, which were produced in limited quantities to 126, were presented, the 1995 E36, with only 4600 miles, was sold for the amount the highest of $ 385,000. while the other four cars were sold at prices ranging from $ 220,000 to $ 258,500. Commenting on their popularity, ClassicCars.com Journal editor Tom Stahler said: “Even without the name Walker, these are incredibly valuable cars that serious collectors would bid on. They are essentially racing cars built in Why Walker had five of them? Maybe he was planning to form a racing team. “

Vehicles of late “Fast and Furious” star raise $ 2.3 million at auction in Arizona

Prior to Saturday’s sale, a Nissan 370Z – with 3,092 odometer miles, used in addition to Fast Five – sold for the highest price of $ 105,600. All proceeds from the car auction will go to a trust for Paul’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, 21, who manages the Paul Walker Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships related to marine science.

.