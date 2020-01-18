Personal trainer Chris Goodwin went on a really strange parade during Channel 5’s UK Park Hell 2020.

Nicknamed “The Greek Stallion”, Chris claimed that his muscular body meant that regular parking bays simply wouldn’t cut him off.

“I am a master of muscle models,” he boasted, “I am a beast. Even if there is parking, I never use them damn.”

“I just go and park in the same parent-child bay, even when I’m alone – I always do it.”

Chris added that he takes a devilish stance on the criticism he gets when he stretches out the peculiar tirade.

“I have no idea what people think of me,” he continued, “I’ll do what I want. I can’t fit out of my car – I’m too tall.

Chris is a muscle model and claims that his physique means that regular parking is not an option for him

(Image: Stoke Sentinel)

“I don’t think it’s selfish. I really don’t.

“People see it over the top because you park in a damn parent-child bay. They want to fight you like Mike Tyson would.”

“I still think everyone should be able to park there, and that’s not selfish.”

Chris showed up in the British Parking Hell 2020 and claimed that he had to use the larger parking spaces

(Image: Stoke Sentinel)

The personal trainer says that when he uses regular points, he is trapped by his muscles

(Image: Channel 5)

The 20-stone boy also wants his own place: “I think I should have my own bay and say the bay of the Greek stallion.”

He remembered a confrontation with an angry woman who had approached him about using the parent-child bays.

Still, Chris wiped it off and said that his pregnant partner, at the time with him, had to be able to get out.

“When people queue in parking lots or in two squares,” he raged. “This is annoying, but if someone has to use the parent-child bay, they should be able to do it without judgment.”