‘Personal problem’ about home sales led to Thai soldier shooting 29 before he was shot

The night was peppered with heavy gunshots and desperate escape offers by frightened shoppers who had sent cascades of messages to friends and family from cupboards, toilets and under tables while the shooter crept into the mall.

Nakhon Ratchasima: A soldier angry at a cut deal killed at least 29 people and injured 57 in a rampage spanning four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before being shot early Sunday.

Most of the victims were in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the city, where the shooter held a night siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

The police called him 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before the company closed its account.

“It was a personal conflict … about a house deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters from Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday after he had traveled there to meet wounded survivors.

Prayuth added that it was a conflict with a relative of the soldier’s commander.

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall in low-crouched groups, and the police and army launched several rescues during the more than 12-hour stalemate, with armed forces popping up at a given moment in a run with small children.

“It was frightening because I occasionally heard a shot … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us for many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, in a shaking voice.

Another survivor told local Amarin TV that the shooter “aimed at the heads” and said his colleague died on the spot.

“He photographed everywhere and his shots were very accurate,” said the man, identified as “Diaw”.

At a morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon sang Karnchanama tea when they identified his body.

“He’s my only son. He didn’t even eat,” said his father, Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I allowed him to do everything he wanted. I never set expectations for him. I just wanted him to be a good person.”

The provincial governor, Wichien Chantaranochai, said on Sunday evening that a total of 29 people had been killed and 57 had been injured.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known by the historical name Korat, has approximately 250,000 inhabitants. It is close to a national park that is popular for its wild elephants, but the relatively poor northeastern region is one of the less visited areas for tens of millions of tourists in Thailand.

Stolen arsenal

CCTV recordings from the mall on social media showed the shooter dressed in black and with a mask on, his gun hung over his shoulder without any sign of other people nearby.

According to local media, Jakrapanth worked on an army base near Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km from the capital Bangkok.

He was a sniper and took many special courses on attacking, including planning ambushes, military sources said. Thai media reported that he often posted photos of weapons on social media.

The murders started around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then driving to the mall in a stolen Humvee.

The soldier’s commander was one of the people killed before the soldier went to the mall and started shooting.

At one point during the day, the soldier raided the army camp store to arm himself, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of the command of the second area.

“He attacked the arsenal guard who later died, and he stole an official jeep and a HK33 gun and some ammunition to do what he did,” Thanya said.

“Spend the money in hell”

Hours before he started shooting on Saturday, Jakrapanth had posted to his Facebook account that exposed greedy people.

‘Rich in cheating. Benefit from other people. Do they think they can spend the money in hell? ” read a message in Thai.

He later posted written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. He later complained about his fingers and asked, “Should I give up?” before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the siege began, Facebook said the suspect’s account had been deleted.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit such atrocities, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Large shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country than in the far south, where a decades-old uprising continues.

