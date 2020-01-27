Persona 5 Scramble shows stylish gameplay in the EVO Japan trailer

Yesterday, EVO Japan 2020 viewers were offered a brand new trailer for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The video runs at a speed of just over a minute and offers fast-paced gameplay with a high octane number and dazzling film sequences that exude the distinctive style of Persona 5. Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Persona Central.

Did your heart steal just like mine? Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers look good. Combat in particular looks very, very fast and colorful. Playing as a Phantom Thieves squad and trying out real-time personas fascinated me more than I expected when the game was released.

I was originally not so enthusiastic about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, but the cultivated social elements, the continued story and a very tight gameplay attract me more and more. The game quietly sneaked up on my list and is one of my most anticipated titles of the year.

Are you excited for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers? Are you happy that the series is coming to Switch, or would you rather have seen some of the mainline RPGs upside down? Are you excited about the new genre or is it just dampening your interest? In my opinion, the original game deserves to be considered an all-time great – it’s my second favorite ever. So I hope there will be more people at some point, but in the meantime such spin-offs have to do their job.