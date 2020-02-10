Persona 5 Scramble is even better than I expected

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has a demo in the Japanese eShop. So yes, you can now play it on your Switch if you have a Japanese account. I played the 45-minute demo and was super impressed by what Atlus, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have built. Persona 5 Scramble feels like a good continuation of Persona 5, while it is also being revived with some brand new elements. If you worry that Scramble is an easy way to grab money, you can let those worries go.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOvLQsVcYuI (/ embed)

First of all, Scramble, just like Persona 5, exudes style. As they make your way through hordes of Shadows, they explode beautifully. Many Persona 5 assets are reused in Scramble, which can be considered negative. However, the presentation of Persona 5 is so damn good that it is hard to be upset. If you use some of the same animations, environments and sounds, it feels more like a real sequel and not a spin-off. Persona 5: Scramble seems to be a necessity for Persona 5 fans to play if they want to know the full story of the group of students after the end of the original.

GameXplain has made a video comparing the reused game elements in Persona 5 Scramble of Persona 5. It is really interesting to see the subtle changes that Omega Force has made to the environment. In many cases Persona 5 Scramble looks even better than vanilla Persona 5.

Not your typical Musou

One thing I immediately noticed in the demo was the level design. I’m not a Dynasty Warriors expert, but based on the demo, Persona 5 Scramble seems more linear than your typical Musou. I’m sure things will open a little more later in the game, but I was pleasantly surprised by how similar the levels felt to traditional Persona dungeons. And I’m sure this wasn’t an accident for the developer.

However, that is not the only thing that Persona 5 deviates from the traditional Musou games. During the game you will cross different cities of Japan to talk with characters and activate story moments, which, as far as I know, is a new element in the Musou genre. From now on, I am not sure whether side activities such as baseball, reading books or watching movies play a role in Scramble. Anyway, this part of the game was a pleasant surprise for me. Some other features that made the Persona 5 jump are the calendar system, full attacks and Morgana that constantly tells you to go to sleep. (Seriously, why isn’t this called Persona 5 2?) Best of all, everything is familiar right away, so there is no waste of time to learn everything.

There is also more attention for platforms in Persona 5 Scramble compared to other Musou games. The demo did not offer tons of platform sections, but based on the gameplay trailers we have seen, there are certainly more complicated sections where Joker and company can use their sick acrobatic skills.

Battle and story

The core of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers’ combat is the ability to stop time and choose from different Persona attacks. You base which special attacks you use on enemy weaknesses, just like in Persona 5. It’s all very easy to understand from the beginning (even in Japanese). In the demo, however, you constantly learn new mechanics and different types of play, so I am sure it will be more complicated in the post-demo sections (at least, I hope so). It is also worth mentioning that the demo contained a boss fight. It was pretty cool and I hope they get bigger and better. Implementing the turn-based combat of Persona 5 in a Musou game is not an easy task, but Omega Force has discovered it.

Because the demo is in Japanese, it was hard to understand the story while playing. Fortunately, YouTuber juicedup14 has translated the entire demo. More strange events are happening around Tokyo and the Phantom Thieves are being pushed into madness. I will not delve deeper into the story details due to spoilers, but it seems a somewhat standard story setup.

Final thoughts

If you have any doubts about giving Persona 5 Scramble a chance because you are not a fan of Musou games, I strongly recommend giving the demo a chance. It is the least Musou feeling Musou game I have played so far. I am fully convinced that Persona 5 Scramble is a real sequel to Persona 5. It goes without saying that you should definitely play Persona 5 before Persona 5 Scramble, because the characters, story and world are all introduced to the original game. It will be difficult to fully appreciate the Scramble offering without playing the first game.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers currently has no international release plans announced. Hopefully we hear something in the near future. Are you planning to pick up Persona 5 Scramble? Let us know in the comments below or on our Facebook page!