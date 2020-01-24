Person hospitalized while explosion shakes Houston

Friday, a big explosion shook the American city of Houston. Authorities said at least one person had been hospitalized.

The explosion, which was supposed to be an industrial facility, shattered the windows of nearby buildings and was felt for miles.

Smoke and flames were visible at the site northwest of the city.

The Houston fire department said rescuers had cordoned off the area before transporting the injured person to hospital, reports the NAN.

However, after the explosion, some state schools announced that they would close their schools.

Students and teachers from other schools in the area had been asked to stay indoors due to air quality issues.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, although the owner of the facility has stated that a propylene tank has exploded, as the gas is a respiratory hazard and may cause eye and skin irritation. .

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo noted that while there is currently no risk of harm to health through inhalation, the public should always avoid inhalation exposure by overabundance of caution.