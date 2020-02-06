Persistent virus problems can harm the European plant

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday that the outbreak of the virus in China is not an immediate business risk, but production in a European plant could be affected if the supply chains remain blocked.

The company has identified a European plant where production could be impacted in the next two to four weeks if the Chinese supply chain continues to be blocked by the virus.

“There is no immediate impact on the group,” the automaker said in a statement. “The group will continue to monitor the situation and develop contingency plans to support its global manufacturing.”

CFO Richard Palmer said in a conference call with analysts that “the potential impact of coronaviruses cannot be quantified today.”

The U.S. automaker claimed this and reported record fourth-quarter profits that were increased by more than a third through unprecedented sales of ram trucks in the United States.

Fiat Chrysler, which is currently merging with French rival PSA Peugeot, reported net income of € 1.58 billion ($ 1.74 billion) in the three months ended December 31, compared to € 1.17 billion a year earlier.

CEO Mike Manley called 2019 a historic and decisive year in many ways. He referred to the strengthened financial position, key product investments, and the nearly $ 50 billion merger agreement with PSA Peugeot that is expected to be completed in late 2020 or early in 2021.

The North America division achieved adjusted earnings before taxes and depreciation of over 2 billion euros. It contributed 97% to the adjusted EBIT generated worldwide.

Based on the results, approximately 44,000 eligible employees represented by the United Auto Workers’ Union will receive a profit sharing bonus of $ 7,280. That’s equivalent to $ 36,000 that hourly employees earned in profit sharing over a decade.

American earnings were offset by losses in Asia and luxury car maker Maserati, as well as declining earnings in Europe and the Middle East. Outside of North America, only Latin America contributed to the quarterly profit increase of 9% to 135 million euros.

Ram sales in the U.S. rose 18% year-over-year, led by the Ram Heavy-Duty Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classic, to 703,000 units.

Jeep volume overall declined, although sales of the Jeep Cherokee increased 8% to 243,000 units. The division was looking to the new Jeep Gladiator, the brand’s return to trucks, for future growth. The Gladiator’s Super Bowl advertisement, in which Bill Murray repeated his role on Groundhog Day, was awarded.

Even so, global deliveries decreased 9% to 4.4 million units in 2019, according to Fiat Chrysler due to the reduction in dealer inventories in North America and Maserati, which is slated for a relaunch this year. Deliveries were also impacted by lower deliveries from the joint venture in China and discontinued models in Europe, namely Punto and Alfa Romeo Mito.

In 2020, the company confirmed its forecast of adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than 7 billion euros and an industrial cash flow of more than 2 billion euros.

Manley said the PSA Peugeot merger should help accelerate turnaround plans in Europe, where the automaker is expanding its aging showroom with the launch of a new Fiat 500 and plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade in it Year will renew.

