When the Recording Academy announced that BTS was coming onto the Grammys stage, the ARMYs weren’t even sure what to expect. However, the Grammys 2020 performance video by BTS and Lil Nas X proves that the Bangtan Boys will get the best out of every performance – even if the opportunity arises with another artist’s performance.

To be honest, BTS didn’t quite understand the Grammys moment that ARMYs were hoping for. Many would have liked to see the group perform solo, but we still saw every BTS member perform alongside Lil Nas X on the Staples Center Stage tonight. The ARMYs initially had concerns that only BTS leader RM would be on stage, which is a welcome surprise.

If you are a longtime ARMY, you will probably remember it when leader RM decided to remix Lil Nas X's summer hit "Old Town Road". The Korean-American Remix – a.k.a. "Seoul Town Road" has been released among an apparently endless amount by others, including country stars like Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey (also known as Lil Hank Williams, who even covered the song with Billy's daughter Miley Cyrus). With the exception of Miley, each of these artists entered the Grammys stage to honor Lil Nas X 'song of the summer.

Of course RM and the guys amazed us all as usual. As for the ARMYs, some fans are still bitter that the group has not really got any love from the Recording Academy for nominations. Many believe that the Grammys have curtailed the BTS, and others have raised concerns that the American awards ceremony is only interested in using the boys as an attraction for international viewers.

The last time BTS attended the Grammys in 2019 was far less worrying. ARMYs were so proud that the boys were even nominated. But there are no nominations this year. One can say with certainty that the fans feel the sting. If their record-breaking chart numbers from last year offer comfort, BTS is still doing well – with or without Grammys.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.