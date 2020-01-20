Scroll to view more pictures

The hype about retinol soared last year. It is a cornerstone and for many people a need for their skin care. Although I doubt its popularity will ever wane, there is another ingredient that will cause the same kind of noise as early as 2020. Peptide beauty products are certainly not a new invention, but we have achieved a whole new level of visibility for a reason: peptides are really good for your skin.

Like many other popular ingredients in beauty products, your body actually produces peptides. These are small amino acid sequences that help build a variety of proteins needed for healthy skin, including collagen and elastin. In essence, they tell your body, “Hey, make more of it.” Although there are generally different types of peptides, they are safe for all skin types and do not collide with other ingredients. However, it is easy to understand why brands create synthetic versions to promote the natural process.

The advantages are also numerous. When consistently used in conjunction with a healthy diet and lots of sleep (easier said than done, I know), peptide beauty products should smooth out the bumpy texture, increase your skin’s ability to retain moisture, and strengthen amino acids, the surface working hard under the skin. A radiant, smooth complexion doesn’t hurt either. If you’re curious and want to try it out, here are some options for every budget.

Peptide Enriched Primer? Pioneering actually. Use this under your makeup or wear it alone to keep your complexion even and supple.

A peptide-rich eye cream that promises to nix deep-seated lines.

Tilbury’s best-selling “Magic” moisturizer consists of an exclusive peptide complex for filling and smoothing the facial skin.

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown knows the power of peptides too, because her brand’s cooling eye cream contains a wealth of things in addition to Snow Mushroom extract and B12.

This Canadian brand’s creamy serum is spiked with peptides to improve uneven skin tone.

This 3-in-1 makeup remover, cleanser, and serum is enriched with peptides to keep your skin firm and supple, whether or not it contains makeup.

One of the newer additions to the Sephora skin care range is a rich cream that is specifically used to tighten and tighten the skin.

This multitasking serum contains an exclusive peptide complex and a range of brightening ingredients for a healthier look.

Sephora buyers love the antioxidant formula of this clean beauty brand, which features a protected double peptide to improve elasticity.

Ordinary fans love to brag about the positive effects of this powerful multitasking serum for a more youthful glow.

In addition to the peptides, this K-Beauty serum contains 12 different types of vitamins for the next level of skin care.

