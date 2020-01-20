Pepsi and ESSENCE announce their internship for 2020

Sure, summer is all about heat, longer days, all-day brunch, and frozen drinks, but for the ambitious student, it’s the perfect time to get things done! If you’re a self-motivated HBCU student ready to take a big leap into the career of your dreams, get your summer plans straight to the point and apply for the She Got Now: Historically Better Internship Program.

The summer

Internship, a joint venture between ESSENCE and PepsiCo Beverages

North America, was developed to recognize young black HBCU students who

make a difference in their communities and around the world. The

The initiative starts in June and runs until August.

Twelve happy HBCU students get the chance of a lifetime

Improve your leadership skills and gain work experience at PepsiCo

Executives and members of the Essence team on projects that span a large number of employees

Disciplines such as: sales, marketing, communication, research &

Development, finance & supply chain. The selected people gain practical experience

as paid interns at PepsiCo and have the unique opportunity to get involved

and contribute to joint projects between PepsiCo and ESSENCE. The participants will win

invaluable professional skills that can be transferred to another after graduation

Area of ​​your choice.

To learn more and complete your application, visit http://www.historicallybetter.com/ and follow the instructions. We accept applications from Monday, January 13th to Monday, January 27th.

The historically better internship program is part of the “She Got Now” platform from PepsiCo and ESSENCE, which was launched last year to promote and honor young black HBCU students across the country. The mission is part of PepsiCo and ESSENCE’s commitment to empower the next generation of female bosses and leaders. The initiative kicked off last fall with a multi-city tour that honored HBCU’s homecoming traditions across the country.

,

Divide :

TOPICS: Lifestyle Money & Career #hbcuhomecoming #SheGotNow hbcuhomecoming She has now