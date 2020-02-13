Pep Guardiola fears the bag as Manchester City falls to beat Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester City could fire him if they didn’t beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions face the Spanish giants in the last 16 of this season’s competition with the first leg taking place on February 26 in Bernabeu.

The dismissal of the city of Guardiola is an unlikely scenario in view of its excellent track record at the club, but the former boss of Barcelona nevertheless acknowledges that it exists because of the high expectations in the Etihad Stadium.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Guardiola has won five major trophies with City, including two Premier League titles, but failed to bring the club past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in three previous attempts.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “I want to win the Champions League. I dream (of it) and I will enjoy preparing for the matches against Madrid, to see what we can do and this process, two weeks earlier, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do do to beat them.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/11 Joe Hart

Getty Images

2/11 Pablo Zabaleta

Getty Images

3/11 Aymeric Laporte

Getty Images

4/11 Vincent Kompany

Getty Images

5/11 Aleksandar Kolarov

Getty Images

6/11 Yaya Toure

Getty Images

7/11 Fernandinho

Getty Images

8/11 David Silva

Getty Images

9/11 Kevin de Bruyne

Getty Images

10/11 Sergio Aguero

Getty Images

11/11 Raheem Sterling

Getty Images

1/11 Joe Hart

Getty Images

2/11 Pablo Zabaleta

Getty Images

3/11 Aymeric Laporte

Getty Images

4/11 Vincent Kompany

Getty Images

5/11 Aleksandar Kolarov

Getty Images

6/11 Yaya Toure

Getty Images

7/11 Fernandinho

Getty Images

8/11 David Silva

Getty Images

9/11 Kevin de Bruyne

Getty Images

10/11 Sergio Aguero

Getty Images

11/11 Raheem Sterling

Getty Images

“If we don’t beat them, okay, then come to the president or the sports director and say,” It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to fire you. “

“OK, (I would say),” Thanks, it was a pleasure. “I don’t know (if this were to happen). It happened many times and might happen.”

Guardiola, who is demanding in the style of football that his teams play, finds it unfair to judge managers only on the trophies they win.

He said: “We are giving a bad, bad message for the new generation, for our children, to count only the winner, the trophies to win.

“You say the season is a disaster, but if you win the Champions League, it will be exceptional. Why? It’s hard to win.

view more

“If you don’t do that, we can say that in more than 100 years of history there were 100 failure seasons for Manchester City. That’s not true.

“People always believe that you are Pep or Jurgen (Klopp), or another name, you have to win all titles every season and (get) 2,000 million points, (score) 2,000 million goals.

“Sometimes it’s not possible.

“Always, in no sport, has always won one team every season. It’s impossible.”

FATHER

.