Pep Guardiola explains why he’s not the best manager in the world

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why he is not the best manager in the world.

Guardiola, who has won 29 career trophies, is currently the most successful manager in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has won titles in Spain, Germany and England with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Man City.

When asked if he was the best coach in the world before meeting Man City’s Premier League with West Ham United, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “No, I was.

“Watch what is the best manager in the world? I definitely didn’t feel like I was the best manager in my life, even when I won six trophies in a row and won three times in Barcelona.

“I was successful in Barcelona, ​​Bavaria and now in Man City because I had exceptional players with these great clubs that I ran.

“We have incredible coaches around the world who have not run great clubs and have fantastic players.

“However, my case is no different, because if you offer me a team that is not at the City level, I will not be successful.”