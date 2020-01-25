A Friday interview between NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a controversial turn when Kelly, who anchors the afternoon news program All Things Considered, switched from questions about Iran to tougher questions about Ukraine. After the interview ended, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abused her and asked the reporter to identify the location of Ukraine on an unmarked map. She did.

“People will hear about it,” he said then.

As always I like to help: did you hear? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was picky when asked about reports that his department did not forward to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He was sensitive when Kelly asked for the adviser who had quit the State Department because he “did not provide support to foreign service personnel involved in the impeachment investigation against Ukraine.” I ran.

His request to Kelly to put a finger on the card did not go well. I wonder why?

Pompeo: Show Ukraine on a map

I will play this game to prepare for future attacks from our nation’s leaders.