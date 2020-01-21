Ibrah One refuted Pastor Mensah Otabil’s views on people who post their lifestyle, especially their food and clothing, on social media.

ICGC senior pastor preached on the theme “ Hunger for Excellence ” at the Christ Temple branch in Accra on Sunday, where he noted that trivial things like food and clothing did not no need to be widely published on social networks as if they were realizations.

Otabil urged his congregation to strive for excellence rather than seeing some basic things as success.

His sermon drew many contradictory reactions from the public. Among them, note that of Ibrah One. In his opinion, he noted that the same people struck by Mensa Otabil are better than some men of God who also steal from the coffers of the Church.

He wrote:

“People who post photos of their food and their dresses on social media are better than some so-called holy men who steal money from the poor innocent.”

It is an obvious blow to Pastor Mensah Otabil.

