After winning hearts on television screens for so many years, Hina Khan is ready to venture into Bollywood. This week, his debut movie, Hacked, will hit the movie screens and his fans are very excited.

Like Hina, many television stars have entered movies after making television, for example, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam and others. However, at first, it was even said that these television actors did not have good roles in Bollywood. In an interview with Koimoi, Hina Khan was asked if those things were told when she decided to sign her movie.

EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan in the television actors entering Bollywood: “People want to see performances”

Kasautii actress Zindagii Kay replied: “Well, I think the comment sections say it all. I don’t have to say much. It is the people, the spectators, the public and you are taking some names that said it, but today they are great. So, times are changing. People are evolving. People want to see performances. “

Khan added: “For a certain period of time, if you dress well, you look good, you look good on the screen, it could work. Finally, it is your performance. If you can’t act, be someone, you can’t hold it. So, for me, my main priority is to do whatever project I do, be it television, cinema or digital, my first preference is my performance. I do not think like that. I am going to prove myself. I have taken this risk consciously. I can fail It is fair or it could succeed, you never know.

Watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCZ5lNZKuHE [/ embed]

Hacked by Hina Khan is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit silver screens on February 7 and will face Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang from Disha Patani.

Are you planning to see pirated? Let us know in the comments below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!