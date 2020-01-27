People turn to Plague Inc. for information about the corona virus

The spread of the corona virus has led to an increase in the number of players who downloaded Plague Inc., a game that spreads a deadly plague.

The spread of the coronavirus is in control of the world and it seems that the masses everywhere are looking for more information about the potentially deadly virus. This includes the video game Plague Inc., a real-time strategy game in which the players have the task of destroying the world with a deadly plague.

While Plague Inc. is designed to be “realistic and informative”, the developer warns players to look for up-to-date information about the corona virus. More and more people are turning to the video game for information – which apparently always happens when an outbreak occurs – and the developer, Ndemic Creations, was forced to make a statement:

Plague Inc. has been inactive for eight years and player numbers increase with every disease outbreak as people want to find out more about disease spread and understand the complexity of virus outbreaks.

We designed the game to be realistic and informative, without raising awareness of serious real-world problems. This has been recognized by the CDC and other leading medical organizations around the world.

However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model, and that the current outbreak of the coronavirus is a very real situation that affects a large number of people. We would always recommend players to get their information directly from local and global health authorities.

As the virus spreads, the feeling of restlessness grows. The latest news from Monday, January 27th, shows more than 2,700 confirmed cases in mainland China with 82 deaths. To reduce the risk, China has partially or completely closed several cities, affecting more than 60 million people.

Thirteen other locations outside of China have reported cases of coronavirus, including France, Australia, Canada and the United States. There are five confirmed cases in the U.S. (California, Arizona, Illinois, and Washington), but more than 100 people in 26 states are being screened for the disease.

On the one hand, it is important to be informed. On the other hand, it is also important to stay calm. The endless cycle of messages doesn’t help calm others’ nerves. No wonder people turn to Plague Inc. for information that will help them better understand this disease. However, if you want to stay up to date, the World Health Organization is the best address.

Still, Plague Inc. is an incredible game that I highly recommend – just not for factual information about the corona virus outbreak.