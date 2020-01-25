People pretend well, not everyone is your friend - Ini Edo

It looks like someone has betrayed the trust of actress Ini Edo again.

Earlier in the day, she went to her Instagram page to express her disgust for a comrade not yet exposed, saying that “not everyone is your friend”

The screen diva also said that just because they hang out with you and laugh with you doesn’t mean they’re there for you. Essentially, she was talking about the lukewarm nature of certain relationships.

She went on to say that even when they say they supported you, it doesn’t mean they won’t stab in the back. She added that most of these people are filled with jealousy and that they are false.

She wrote:

Not everyone is your friend. Just because they give and laugh with you doesn’t mean they’re there for you. Just because they say they picked you up doesn’t mean they won’t stab you. People pretend well. Jealousy sometimes does not live far. So know your circle. At the end of the day, real situations expose fake people, so be careful.