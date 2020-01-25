The news that he had accepted an invitation to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, one of the most elite meetings of corporate executive directors and world leaders, ignited a storm of criticism from across the political spectrum. Now I am going to London to meet with some founders of the Rebellion Extinction, one of the most influential climate protest movements.

Knowing only my trip to Davos, my fellow activists on the left ridiculed me for being naive, reactionary and sold. Those on the right mentioned my acceptance as proof that radical activists only criticize elites because they want them to be elites. Others organized a wave of character murders, fabrications and intimidation on social networks.

The complaints hurt. But I can’t say that I was surprised. As a lifelong activist, I knew that my presence in Davos would be suicide of reputation.

And yet, he also knew that he must go to Davos and London, despite significant social and emotional costs, because, to put it clearly, the survival of human civilization depends on a new relationship between activists and elites.

Convinced that the weather emergency was forcing activists and elites into an awkward alliance, I was unable to refuse the invitation to Davos. The World Economic Forum is undoubtedly one of the few places where this type of discussion could take place. After all, where else could I expect to enter the room with the most powerful people in the world?

I admit that I was surprised when the World Economic Forum did not object to facilitating this difficult discussion. Instead, I was impressed by his ability to make it happen.

The World Economic Forum organized the closed-door and unofficial conversation between corporate leaders, social movement activists, civil society and union representatives and was held in a safe space adjacent to the main conference center. This allowed the participation of activists who would not otherwise be invited to the Forum. The discussion was conducted under the Chatham House Rule. While I will not reveal the details of who was present, I will share what was said.

First, a general summary of who was in the room.

The meeting was moderated by a civil society leader whose organization operates in dozens of countries. The two corporations present are global brands with more than 500,000 employees combined. In the name of work, there was a union with more than 25 million members in more than 150 countries. And there were militant activists from a variety of movements.

My generation will not give up without fighting, ” Greta Thunberg tells the Davos summit

I presented a brief summary of the activist strategy manifesto “An alliance of opposites” and spent most of the rest of the session listening. I wanted to know if a united front between these different social forces was possible at the service of the greatest cause of climate mobilization. Could activists temporarily stop class warfare to focus on the weather? Would corporations be willing to facilitate disruptive climate protests, if that meant they could conserve their wealth? Would governments tolerate mobilization if that meant they could maintain their political power?

The discussion was lively and courteous. It was not easy.

The activists felt that it was tremendously difficult to set aside the strategy of rectifying income inequality before, or as the first step in addressing the climate. Corporations felt uncomfortable with the possibility that social mobilization would get out of control and were reluctant to accept that the movement could not occur without a disruptive and rebellious protest. The unions did not feel adequately represented in the strategy they had outlined.

The end result was that everyone present was amazed by the hunger for conversation everywhere. Nobody wanted it to end and we had to repeatedly ask us to leave the room.

In the days that followed, I spoke with many powerful and rich people in Davos. And to each one I launched a united front for the weather. His reactions echoed to a great extent what I heard in the private session.

If you’re wondering how I got here in the first place, my long march to the World Economic Forum began with the defeat of Occupy Wall Street, a social movement that I helped found and spread to 82 countries and 1,000 cities in 2011. I rebelled against the failure of this movement to devote the remaining decade to understanding what we had done wrong. Why our global protest, one of the largest in human history, had not achieved the goal of taking money out of politics and diminishing political power by 1 percent?

At first I thought it was a failure of the strategy. Or maybe it was the tactics we had used. I thought if the activist culture was producing the wrong kind of activists and worked on new methods to teach activism. But only relatively recently did I realize that I had been asking the wrong question.

The most notable thing about Occupy was not its failure, but its unique characteristics as a social phenomenon: its speed, scale and efficiency. Occupy spread worldwide, inconceivably fast, mobilizing millions of diverse people in many different countries. And it costs misery to create.

Therefore, the right question to ask about Occupy is not why it failed, but rather: what can a social phenomenon like Occupy achieve?

Seen from this perspective, the Occupy model, stripped of its ideology, is a solution in search of a problem. Well, it turns out that there is an existentially pressing global problem for which an unprecedented social mobilization is desperately needed: the climatic emergency.

I made the same argument to the elites in Davos that I intend to make to activists in London: it is imperative that we use the ability of social movements to mobilize humanity for dramatic climate mitigation efforts.

This implies a reorientation of activism and a break with 300 years of activist strategy.

To affirm that social activists can create the necessary climate mobilization scale, it will have to be at least 10 times larger than Occupy, without at least the tacit support and resources of existing power structures being dangerously naive .

At the same time, elites must recognize that social movements are a valuable and rare opportunity to mobilize people. For governments and corporations, pretending that they will be able to mitigate climate change without the active and committed support of grassroots activists is a desperate illusion. Whether the elites like it or not, activists are unique in their ability to create social movements that make ordinary people act collectively.

The activist strategy must adapt to the climate emergency just as the corporate strategy must also adapt.

Now, when I leave the World Economic Forum for the Rebellion of Extinction, I am cautiously optimistic that as the weather emergency becomes increasingly pressing, the obvious need for unprecedented mobilization will force activists and elites to Accept the only viable solution: we need a new relationship.

Micah White is the co-creator of Occupy Wall Street, author of The End of Protest: A New Playbook for Revolution and founder of Activist Graduate School, an online school for activists

