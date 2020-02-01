People from J&K and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human rights: Chidambaram

New Delhi: The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human rights, said senior congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday, and stated that “money is not a substitute for democratic freedom.”

Chidambaram made the comments when he was asked by journalists to comment on the higher allocation for the Union area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir in the Union budget.

The former Union finance minister also said that if the government thinks they can take away freedom and then replace it with the money, they are completely wrong.

“Money is not a substitute for democratic freedom for the people of J&K and Ladakh. The people of the Kashmir Valley demand freedom, the restoration of human rights. Only a free society, people who breathe free air, can enjoy the fruits of development and participate in the development process. Money is not a substitute for freedom, “Chidambaram said.

“If they think they can take away freedom and then replace it with money, they are completely wrong. I will first restore freedom and then give money,” he told reporters.

On another question about the use of Kashmiri poetry by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, the congress leader said that all these weakened “hypocritical” attempts to appease the Kashmiri people will not succeed.

“What they need is freedom,” he said, adding that since August 5, the liberties have been taken away from the people of the Kashmir Valley and some are still in custody without charge.

On August 5 last year, the government abolished and reorganized the provisions of Article 370 that gave the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in union areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The world has taken note of the fact that India has been denying the freedom of 75 Lakh people in the Kashmir valley for more than 6 months. The first thing the government should do is restore their freedom, it’s only after you have restored freedom, you can talk about other things such as money or poetry, “Chidambaram said.

