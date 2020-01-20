The challenge is serious, in very bad taste (literally) and not to mention a choking hazard.

Image credits: TikTok / Bretman Rock.

People on the Internet seem to have left their sanity and cereal bowls in 2019.

Each year begins with a new viral trend that is incredibly strange and somewhat disgusting, but this year it seems to have taken the cake, or in this case, the cereal.

Designed so that you want to vomit, the newest challenge in TikTok is a disgusting, unhygienic and terrible idea that we wish to disappear from the face of the earth. But it exists, and it is rapidly gaining popularity as the strange nature of the challenge becomes viral.

The challenge involves a contestant lying down and opening his mouth. Milk and cereal are poured into the mouth, the person takes it to the mouth instead of swallowing it, and then another person uses a spoon to eat the cereal from the mouth. Trust us, it is more disgusting than it seems, not to mention a very likely danger of suffocation.

Many people in the TikTok app accepted the challenge, including YouTube creator Bretman Rock. Below are some videos of the challenge. Watch at your own risk that you want to vomit.

x1 cannot be dissolved, they have not yet made the challenge of cereals. we need to see seungyul do this pic.twitter.com/PqZ1hsPuVc

– on vacay (@ 2seungyul) January 15, 2020

Stupid! It is one thing to share food, but actively sipping someone’s saliva directly from the mouth mixed with milk and an overload of sugar is somewhat discouraged, not to mention bad taste. We hope that this challenge does not set the tone for the next in the rest of the year, and is not a form of cereal to make people do rude things in the name of a ‘challenge’.

