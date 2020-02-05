People are protesting against Donald Trump outside Capitol Hill before his speech about the state of the Union

The protest took place on the eve of the voting day for Trump’s accusation process, which is expected to safeguard him from his charges.

Reuters

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 9:01 AM IST

Washington: A group of protesters concentrated near the US Capitol to ask for President Trump’s deposition before the president delivered his traditional speech on the state of the union.

The protest took place on the eve of the voting day for Trump’s accusation process, which is expected to safeguard him from his charges. People were seen with posters and posters that compared Trump with Adolf Hitler and demanded the end of the “Trump / Pence fascist regime.”

Michael Pence is the current vice president of the United States.

