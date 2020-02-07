People are more afraid of coronavirus than necessary, but the culprit is not who you think

If I sat in a restaurant and said in a loud voice that I probably had contracted a corona virus, many other customers could get up and leave. But I would tell the literal truth: I have been persistently sniffing for weeks and coronaviruses are causing a cold.

What I don’t have is nCoV2019, the new Wuhan corona virus that has killed more than 600 people and infected 32,000 more so far. “Coronavirus” has quickly joined AIDS, polio, syphilis, scarlet fever, bubonic plague and other devastating diseases, whose names themselves cause or cause a strong shock of fear.

People are afraid because there is a good reason for their fear, but not as much as they think. The Wuhan variant of coronavirus has a death rate of around two percent compared to 9.6 percent for SARS and 34.4 percent for MERS. But it is naive to think that potential victims – all of us – will be reassured if we know that there is only a limited chance that we will die because we previously hoped not to die at all.

We don’t normally think we live in a vast ocean of viruses and bacteria that occur inside and outside our bodies, so the appearance of a virus threatening our existence is a nasty shock. For example, how many Americans know that the US had a particularly serious flu epidemic in 2017/18 when 900,000 people were hospitalized and more than 80,000 died. Although between ten and 50 million Americans get flu every year, this does not trigger a public alarm about “a murderer” flowing through the country.

The current epidemic brings with it additional fear, simply because the virus is new, initially unknown and the danger it poses, although limited so far, cannot be precisely calculated.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

Governments and public health officials tend, for various reasons, to be unable to explain the level of risk to people and to calm their understandable fears. They are trapped in a vicious circle: if the authorities make huge efforts to control the epidemic, such as in China, the scale of their activities – 50 million people quarantined, hospitals built in a few days – is counterproductive because everyone convinced that major works must mean that they face terrible dangers.

Specialists in public health policy talk about two different outbreaks: one from the corona virus and one from fake and exaggerated news that causes unnecessary panic. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, and two of her colleagues write in the British Medical Journal that “there is a discrepancy between the real threat posed by this new emerging pathogen and the perceived threat worldwide and nationally. They say that “sensational panic and fear about the outbreak of nCoV2019” is the result of media exaggerations and misleading speculations by self-proclaimed experts.

They criticize the World Health Organization and Health in England for not getting a better grasp of the news agenda and replacing “false facts” with authoritative and less alarming reports. “Anxiety-induced activity has replaced the best public health activity,” Clare Denham said, explaining that the evidence so far is that the risk of dying from the disease is low, most affected by the elderly and people suffering from other health problems. She says there were parallels between the excessive response to the corona virus and BSE or “mad cow disease” more than 20 years ago.

Public health experts accuse the current hysteria of the corona virus on the media, and in particular social media, spreading rumors and myths. But I think the problem is much older than that. Panic is an unavoidable part of epidemics that cannot be addressed simply by making authoritative facts easier.

I wrote a few weeks ago about my own experiences in the Cork polio epidemic of 1956, long before there was social media or even television in Ireland. The country was then completely different from China today, but people’s responses to the outbreak were almost the same as the combination of good and bad information about what happened.

Many of the uncertainties that people feel today when responding to an epidemic are the same as centuries ago: wondering if they should stay or flee, be open to rumors, search for scapegoats, blame the authorities for hiding the truth , doing the wrong thing and doing it late. Some sort of action is required, although doctors say it will not be good.

Daniel Defoe wrote a historical novel, A Journal of the Plague Year, which aims to be a contemporary account of the bubonic plague that killed between 16,000 and 16,000 Londoners in 1665 and 1666, although it was written 60 years later.

By the time Defoe was writing, newspapers were blamed for spreading false facts, just like social media now, and he claimed to be grateful that newspapers did not exist during the plague “to spread rumors and reports of things; and to improve them through the invention of men. “

view more

But I doubt whether the presence or absence of the print media made a big difference. Wars and epidemics cause a voracious hunger for news, including rumors, myths, lies and much truth. Potential victims want the authorities to show that they know what to do, even when there is nothing to do. They don’t want to hear that the epidemic might burn itself out.

Often the best advice is the simplest. Defoe would probably have accepted the British government’s advice for its citizens to leave China, saying that “the best physics is to get rid of the plague,” adding that slowness had kept thousands in London “whose carcasses went in the big wells by cartloads ”.

Media attention for all disasters tends to say that things are bad and are likely to get worse. “If it bleeds, it leads,” says an old American newspaper, but applies where there is a free press everywhere. Reporters will refer to the “deadly” or “killer” coronavirus, although 98 percent of the victims do not die. The problem for governments is that they have to convey a sense of distress and calm at the same time and this cannot be done.

.