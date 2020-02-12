People are losing more to cryptocurrency crime than ever; $ 4.52 billion to be exact

Users and customers lost around $ 3 billion from an alleged Ponzi scheme with crypto wallet and PlusToken exchange.

Cryptocurrency crime losses rose to $ 4.52 billion last year, while insider theft increased as hacking losses fell, according to a report from blockchain forensics company CipherTrace, seen by Reuters. Last year’s losses increased by almost 160% compared to the total of $ 1.74 billion in 2018. Blockchain, which first emerged as the bitcoin-powered system, is a network-shared database of computers. Cryptocurrency users and investors lost more than five times as a result of fraud and embezzlement in 2019, while hacks and thefts fell by 66%, the report found.

“We saw a significant increase in malicious insiders who scammed unsuspecting victims or lied to their users through Ponzi programs,” told Dave Jevans, Chief Executive Officer of CipherTrace, to Reuters. “Attacks from the inside lead to significant exits with major consequences for the crypto ecosystem.” Since the launch of bitcoin more than 10 years ago, governments and regulators around the world have struggled with the opacity and lack of transparency in the cryptocurrency market that has led to huge losses for investors. Two major losses early last year were the main reasons for the increase, CipherTrace said.

Users and customers lost around $ 3 billion from an alleged Ponzi scheme with crypto wallet and PlusToken exchange. The other significant loss was the nearly $ 135 million that customers lost from the Canadian crypto-exchange QuadrigaCX after the unexpected death of its co-founder, according to CipherTrace. The CipherTrace report also found illegal cryptocurrency money service companies – including crypto exchanges – have transferred funds to the payment networks of almost all of the top 10 US retail banks.

Analysis also showed that a typical large American bank processes billions of dollars annually in undetected cryptocurrency-related transfers. “These clandestine operations create AML (anti-money laundering) compliance risks because criminals must find ways to launder illegally obtained crypto profits,” CipherTrace said in the report.

Research by CipherTrace showed that banks worldwide paid more than $ 6.2 billion in AML fines in 2019.

