Pentagon tightens restrictions on foreign military students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pentagon imposes new restrictions and controls on all international military students at US bases, including the ban on privately owned firearms, in response to a Saudi internship shootout in December that killed three Florida seafarers.

The Department of Justice announced earlier this week that the attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6 was a terrorist attack and 21 Saudi trainees were sent home. The 21 had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media sites or had “contact with child pornography”, including in Internet chat rooms, officials said. No one was accused of knowing about the shooting in advance or of helping the shooter carry it out.

After the shooting in Pensacola, Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered a review of the Pentagon’s handling of its several thousand foreign military trainees. The results, which were released on Friday, are exposing foreign trainees to new restrictions, including their absence from their assigned base. their possession and use of firearms and their access to bases and other facilities in the United States.

International trainees are no longer allowed to have privately owned firearms. The Pentagon had a general ban on privately owned firearms on military installations, but in 2010 the Secretary of Defense granted commanders exemptions. Esper has now lifted this authority over foreign trainees so that these students and their family members are no longer allowed to transport, own, store, or use a privately owned firearm on the base.

The Pentagon will further control foreign trainees’ access to military base facilities by using a software application known as the Defense Bio-metric Identification System that enables officials to verify a person’s eligibility to enter certain areas. With this system, the access data of foreign students can be encrypted to only allow access to the buildings that are relevant for their education.

Local commanders are empowered to impose additional restrictions on foreign trainees, such as restrictions on out-of-service travel, taking local circumstances into account. These trainees are also constantly monitored while participating in training programs in the United States. This would make it possible to identify evidence of a security threat that occurs after an intern has entered the United States.

“All current and prospective students must agree to adhere to these standards and be required to fully comply with all US and non-corporate US law as a prerequisite for enrollment,” said Pentagon chief intelligence officer Garry Reid.

The Pentagon mentioned no change in the system that allows foreign military students to enter the United States. The State Department regulates the visa requirements for such an entry.

The Pensacola shootout, in which 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani killed three US seafarers and injured eight others, drew public attention to the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets , It was the first such deadly event in recent decades in an international training program that the Pentagon considers important to build relationships with foreign partners.

Reid said that once the new procedures are in place, military service will be empowered to resume training that was suspended after the Pensacola attack. The suspension applied to the approximately 850 Saudi trainees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.