Pennsylvania Man brings the dead body of girlfriend to the hospital in Uber after beating her about text from ex: police

A man from Pennsylvania beat his girlfriend to death and brought her corpse to the hospital in an Uber, the police claim.

Nicholas Forman, 23, flew into a jealous rage after 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni received a text message from an ex-boyfriend, researchers believe.

When questioned by the police, he claimed that three women had attacked her the night before, but that she had gone to bed well.

After arriving at the hospital in Uber, nurses said that Harooni was “ice cold”, NBC Philadelphia reported. She had bruises around her neck, dried blood in her nose and dried vomit on her mouth; her students were “blown out”.

Doctors said that when her loose training pants were removed, wood chips fell on the floor. When they tried to perform CPR, nurses said they could feel fluid in her lungs.

Forman told police that the seven-month couple went to a bar to watch the Super Bowl; while Harooni had had a fight with three women there, and she had given them his address in case they wanted to fight her later. He said he was not involved because he was on trial, guilty of driving under the influence and opposed arrest in 2017.

But the police spoke with the Uber driver who gave them a ride home that evening; he claimed that Harooni was joking about receiving a text message from an ex, which prompted Forman to get angry and demand to see her phone so much that Harooni said he scared her.

When he dropped them off, he said that Forman still demanded: “Give me the king’s phone”; he drove around the block but returned with his windows down and waited for the fight to end, about 5-10 minutes later. He said he heard him scream that he would not let her in until she showed him the phone.

While searching his house, the police found a piece of hair similar to Harooni in front of the driveway. Inside they found blood on the carpet and bedding.

But the most grim discovery was to come when they grabbed his phone: the police said they found a video in which Harooni was lying immobile on the lawn, while a male voice shouted, “This is what a cheating liar gets. Listen to you me? Cheating f – king liar. “

Perkiomen Township man accused murder after beating the death of his girlfriend. Alexander Forman on his way to MontCo prison says he didn’t do it and curses us. At 6 pm: details about jealous anger and a Uber ride with a lifeless body @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/qJ7cCoDxmc pic.twitter.com/EmbkYXdK6c

– Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) February 6, 2020

They also found a photo, taken shortly before midnight Sunday, of Harooni lying in the grass with tangled hair, apparently unconscious.

Forman was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the first and third degree.

Video shows that he is led out of his house with handcuffs, grinning while he proclaims his innocence calmly, before he throws a bird at the camera.

“I didn’t do it. Three girls (yes). Not me. This is crazy,” he says, before he starts a big mouthed tirade.

