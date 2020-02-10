Penn Badgley’s wife pregnant with first baby after miscarriages

Congratulations for Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, who expect their first child together.

After having had miscarriages, Kirke announced on Monday that she and the “You” star were pregnant again with an Instagram photo showing her growing belly.

“On the road again … pregnancy after loss is something completely different,” she recorded the shot. “After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and began to accept the fact that I was ready. As a birth guard, I saw and heard everything. I have to lovingly release myself from the losses for which I am have been present and in my own experience. “

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter from the UK, who is already the mother of the 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, further explained: “When I was 25, I knew nothing. I had no intercourse. I happily dived unconsciously about the birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years of experience to pull out, I cherish my birth community and the knowledge I have. “

She added a sweet message to their baby and wrote, “You are already teaching us how to stay on the day in a way that we should never have done, little one. Thank you.”

Although “little one” will be Penn’s first biological child, Domino says he is already a great father.

“[Penn] doesn’t have to be a ‘father’ so he can have more fun with [Cassius],” she said Weekly in October of last year. “It’s really great fun. The step-parent thing is absolutely no territory for me because I didn’t grow up with it, but … he takes great care of him.”

About being a preteen mother, she said: “10 year old boys have the same amount of testosterone as they will have when they are 18, so there is a dork, but if I speak to him by phone, he will like:” Hey mom, you sound tired. You have to go to bed. “And I kind of like,” Yes, okay, thanks. ” Such as: “Whoa, who am I talking to?” “

The “Gossip Girl” alum, 33, married the sister of “Girls” star Jemima Kirke in February 2017 in a intimate ceremony in a courthouse in Brooklyn, surrounded by family and close friends.

The couple met in 2014.

