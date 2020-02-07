Penn Badgley hated playing Joe in Netflix’s “You”

Netflix’s You created a phenomenon for binge watchers that sparked a conversation about our societal understanding of what we think is good and bad.



Her first two seasons follow bookstore clerk Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), who uses murder as a means to get closer to the women he’s focused on. In the last 10-episode of the show, viewers follow Joe from New York to California, where he eventually meets Love, the last woman he remembers. Joe is in another calm, calculated, yet clumsy murder attack when he tries to win her affection.

On the promotional tour for both seasons, and particularly the tour for this latest release, Badgley discussed his connection (or lack thereof) to his character, who is revered by thousands.

In many interviews, Badgley is refreshingly aware of the white men’s privilege that he shares with Joe. The 33-year-old actor is quoted in numerous soundbites from the press conference, investigating the question: “How far will we go (as a company) to forgive a white man?”

1. Explain the male privilege on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert

In the late show with Stephen Colbert, he goes into his point. “How patient and forgiving we are (as a company) someone who lives in a body that lives in mine, the color of my skin, my gender, that kind of thing, that kind of privilege,” he said. “And how little do we forgive those who don’t fit in these boxes.”

Badgley uses many press sessions and interviews to ask fundamentally similar questions, and clearly uses his platform to raise awareness of these privileges and explore ideologies that question society’s understanding of love and morality.

When speaking, Badgley takes care not to support the alarming appeal that his fans already have on his character. Fans on social media platforms and live recordings of shows have captivated not only Badgley, but also his sociopathic and narcissistic Netflix personality. In the Colbert interview, he described his struggle to play such a personable person, especially someone who provokes such a “thirsty” reaction in so many people.

2. Responses to “Thirst Tweets” on Buzzfeed

Due to the open affection for Joe, Buzzfeed invited Badgley to read “thirst tweets” from fans. The tweets ranged from delightful explanations to murderous wishes. Aside from tweets that asked about the show’s storyline or the potential for a third season, Badgley gave several short answers, and many of them were fully shared.

While Badgley makes it clear in repeated interviews that his answers to the comments appear ironic or downright biting, the Gossip Girl actor has a clear unease with the open comment.

The widespread appeal that many viewers feel for Joe is reminiscent of similar affections directed against the serial killer of the 1970s, Ted Bundy. The young woman was also inappropriately attracted to his charismatic charm and smile, even during his trial for the murder of over 30 women in seven states between 1974 and 1978. Then his story was reinvented and romanticized in 2019 as a purely American high school Musical star Zac performed Efron reawakened the allure of the famous killer by playing Bundy in Netflix’s Extremely Evil, Shockingly Evil, and Wicked.

3. Kill Joe at Entertainment Tonight

Badgley didn’t mention Bundy (or other romanticized serial killers) in his press campaign; Maybe he didn’t want to offend Zac Efron. At Entertainment Tonight, Badgley was asked what he would like to see with Joe, and Penn immediately responded with “death” (which of course made him laugh politely).

4. Discuss justice with Buzzfeeds AM with DM

During his session with Buzzfeed’s talk show AM to DM, Badgley discussed his finding that Joe was “unsolvable”. He plays with the idea that there must be justice in Joe’s story, but not for the fictional character – rather for “the rest of us in the world”. Given Badgley’s hope that Joe will receive a fair sentence for his murders (be it prison, a mental hospital, or death from a failed conquest), the audience should also hope that there could be a fair ending to this story ultimately the story of a man who uses modern technology to invade women’s privacy. As viewers, we deserve a fair end to this technologically dystopian nightmare.

Badgley said that he was always in conflict when he wasn’t in front of the camera, although he was essentially doing his job. “I am a full puppet,” he said with a laugh. “It’s the actor’s job, you’re a vessel for these things.”

Badgley was more open during his run as Joe than during his five-year run in the hit series Gossip Girl. With age, Badgley has become more aware and understanding of his position and platform, and he appears to want to use it only for the common good. The depiction of a fictional but also realistic figure like Joe gives him the space to share his understanding of morality and justice. While Joe appears to be difficult to play, Badgley will hopefully find peace knowing that his performance has sparked difficult conversations about how society views predatory (white) men.