Pelosi attacks Trump after accusation acquittal and State of the Union speech

Nancy Pelosi said she thought Donald Trump was looking a little “stunned” at his State of the Union address on Tuesday when she brought back his claim that she had lied about praying for him.

During her weekly briefing, the first after the President’s remarks, the Democratic House Speaker said that she “prayed hard for him because he is so far from our constitution, our values, our country, the air that our children breathe”.

Mrs. Pelosi called Mr Trump’s speech Tuesday “a background for a reality show, with a state of mind that had no contact whatsoever with reality.” She slammed his remarks – repeated false claims about energy production, the economy, health care and immigration that he often makes during his campaign meetings – a “manifestation of untruths”, warning of the dangers of his unfiltered speeches when people believe what he says.

She said it was “terrible” and “so clearly untrue” that the president continues to claim that people with pre-existing conditions are not denied health insurance, an important provision of the Affordable Care Act, “while he has in fact done everything to to dismantle ”.

On breaking off her copy of his speech before he even left the stage in the Chamber of the House, Mrs. Pelosi said, “I feel very liberated.”

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

She said that in his speech she had read the “compilation of lies” when she received a copy, but “started to think there must be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth” before she tore the speech when the President’s allies applauded his remarks.

The Californian democrat reminded reporters of the main goals of her caucus: to lower the prices of prescription drugs, raise wages, and promote a better-functioning federal apparatus. Two of the three, she predicted, may even be amid the boiling bad blood with the president.

“Cleaner government, no,” said Ms. Pelosi. “That is not something that he or the [administration] has as value.”

“He looked numb”: Pelosi attacks Trump after acquittal on charges

She promised that House Democrats will continue to monitor and investigate the Trump government. A day earlier, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he had no intention of blocking his GOP committee chairmen who might want to investigate democrats.

The speaker took umbrage with comments that the president had made earlier Thursday during a prayer breakfast in Washington.

“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify doing what they know is wrong,” said Mr. Trump, referring to Senator Mitt Romney, who was the only Republican senator to vote with Democrats to get him out of his post to remove because of abuse of his power. . Mr. Romney said that his Mormon faith, because he swore an oath to God before the trial of accusation, could do nothing but vote to remove Mr. Trump.

Mrs Pelosi said that commentary was “especially without class”.

“It’s so inappropriate with a prayer breakfast,” she said. “He talks about things he knows little about: faith and prayer.”

The president used his State of the Union to award the Presidential Medal of Honor – the highest civilian award in the US – to the right-wing radio presenter Rush Limbaugh, who announced his advanced diagnosis of lung cancer the day before. Ms. Pelosi said the democrats were shocked to realize that the president was not talking about John Lewis, the civil rights leader and the congressman from Georgia, who announced his Phase 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.

