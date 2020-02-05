Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson dealing with sprained toe

Derick E. Hingle-VS TODAY SportsJ

New Orleans Pelicans rookie No. 1 pick Zion Williamson has made a big impact since missing the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury. The forward star averages 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds at 55% shooting in that period.

Unfortunately for New Orleans, the injury bug is popping up again around Williamson. The team added him to the injury report prior to Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Williamson is listed as questionable with a sprained right toe. Although this seems small in the big picture, an injury of any kind to a player in Williamson who has suffered multiple injuries in the last calendar year cannot be seen as a good thing.

New Orleans is currently at 20-31 this season and is about to drop out of the Western Conference Playoff race. The only saving grace for this team is Williamson’s return from injury. The hope here is that it is indeed only a minor sprain.