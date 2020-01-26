Pegasus World Cup Draws A-Listeners and Demonstrators to Gulfstream Park - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Pegasus World Cup attracted a variety of celebrities to South Florida. It also sparked a protest that criticized the practice of horse racing.

A-listeners from Vin Diesel and Nelly via Jennifer Lopez to Alex Rodriguez stayed at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach on Saturday.

“I’m here to watch horse racing, brother,” said Jake Paul from YouTube. “You know what I mean? I love horses.”

The event included musical performances, other entertainment events and of course the thoroughbred race.

“We’re here to have a good time. Hopefully I’ll win something, you know what I say?” Said Nelly. “I’m not too lucky with horses like this, but I just want to have a good time and hopefully someone is a big winner, so we’ll see.”

“I’m only here for fun, watching races, having fun, and enjoying life in Miami,” said Miami Heat player Kelly Olynyk.

But before the VIPs arrived and the horses ran, demonstrators gathered in front of the park around 10 a.m.

Protesters held up signs as they railed against horse racing. They pointed out how the horses are treated to perform.

“These animals are locked up. They are in prison for 23 hours a day, ”said organizer Holly Wilson. “They are only taken out to be trained to race. You are forced to submit. “

Wilson described the sport as cruelty to animals.

“In nature, a horse slows down after injuring itself, but here on the racetrack, the jockey whips a horse to drive even faster, and these horses often suffer fatal injuries, broken legs. Organ tears, “she said,” and they are flogged as they sink and suffer and bleed and die. “

The protest was supported by an organization called Horseracing Wrongs, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending horse racing. The organizers said they plan to continue the protests at other races.

Gulfstream Park officials did not immediately respond to 7News’ comments.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.