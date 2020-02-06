Pedro Martinez, the double roles of Jessica Mendoza are ‘uncomfortable’

Charles LeClaire-VS TODAY Sport

Jessica Mendoza and Pedro Martinez have received criticism from MLB fans for their dual role as baseball analysts and members of MLB organizations. Now their dual roles are even questioned by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

In an interview with The New York Post, Manfred admitted that he is not happy that analysts are also team workers and that the issue is being discussed throughout the industry.

“No. I don’t feel comfortable about it. I really am not,” Manfred said, via The New York Post. “But it is a subject that is being discussed internally. As you know, it causes many complications only for this specific incident or comments, but in general. “

Mendoza became a member of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team in 2016 and was hired by the New York Mets in 2019 for a front office position. Despite her position with the Mets, she remained in the broadcast booth last season and recently came under fire for criticizing Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers after revealing the sign-stealing methods of the Houston Astros.

Martinez, who works for MLB Network and is an assistant for the Red Sox, went even further. The Hall of Fame pitcher destroyed Fiers for his actions and called him a poor teammate. The 48-year-old’s ties with the organization, both as an employee and a former player, question his ability to be objective.

ESPN is considering removing Mendoza from the temporary employment booth for the 2020 season. Even if Mendoza in a role is moved away from the broadcasting booth, the concern about a lack of Martinez and Mendoza remains impartial.